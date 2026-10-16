MP's Dhar Police Seize Cannabis Worth ₹4.43 Crore, Drones Uncover 3,345 Hidden Plants In Forest | FP photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Police have uncovered illegal cannabis cultivation in a remote forest area of Choubara village under Rajgarh police station in Dhar district, seizing 3,345 plants weighing 3,695 kg and valued at an estimated Rs 4.43 crore in the international market.

Rajgarh police station in-charge Sameer Patidar said the operation followed a tip-off about cannabis cultivation in the forest along the Dhar-Jhabua border.

Police teams conducted a search for two days and nights in the difficult hilly terrain.

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The plants had been concealed among cotton and 'tur' crops, with some growing up to eight feet tall.

Police used drones to locate the cultivation site because of the dense crops and inaccessible routes. Cutting and counting the plants took another two days.

Police have registered a case under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act against the main suspect, Raju Singh Bhuria, who is currently absconding.

Teams are searching for him, while investigators are examining possible involvement of other associates or a wider network.