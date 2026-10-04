MP’s Dhar Girls Seek Smart Panels, English Classes As Collector Inspects Sardarpur Education Complexes

Dhar Girls Seek Smart Panels, English Classes As Collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena Inspects Sardarpur Education Complexes | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena inspected the Girls Education Complex and the under-construction Eklavya Adarsh Residential School Complex in Sardarpur on Sunday and reviewed facilities and ongoing works.

At the Girls Education Complex, Meena inspected educational and residential facilities, cleanliness, drinking water arrangements and food quality.

He interacted with students and sought feedback on studies and hostel facilities.

The students raised demands for smart interactive panels, a new building and English classes.

Meena assured them that necessary action would be taken and encouraged them to study with dedication.

He later inspected the Eklavya Residential Complex and reviewed construction progress.

The collector directed officials to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply and carry out extensive plantation on the campus.

He also instructed the construction agency and officials concerned to complete the remaining work and hand over the building at the earliest.

Sub-Divisional Officer, Revenue, Ajmer Singh Gaur, departmental officials and institutional staff were present during the inspection.