Indore’s Bhagirathpura Water Tragedy: Umang Singhar Seeks ₹10 Lakh Compensation, Action Over Civic Lapses | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Umang Singhar on Friday questioned the government over the Bhagirathpura contaminated water tragedy and the findings of the judicial inquiry commission.

Addressing a press conference at Residency, Singhar said the incident had raised serious questions about safe drinking water, administrative accountability and the city's civic infrastructure.

Singhar said the judicial commission constituted by the Madhya Pradesh High Court examined the causes of water contamination, illnesses and deaths, as well as administrative and technical lapses.

According to the findings he cited, the water supplied in Bhagirathpura was contaminated and unfit for human consumption, with sewage entering the drinking water pipeline identified as a major cause.

Singhar said that the commission examined 36 deaths and, according to the published details cited by Singhar, linked 22 deaths to contaminated water. He also questioned why the commission was not given important engineering records, including layout plans, design drawings and pipeline alignment maps.

Singhar raised questions over delays in sewage and wastewater pipeline work, saying a related file remained pending for 66 days for the mayor's signature. He demanded that the government explain the delay and clarify administrative responsibility.

He also demanded implementation of the commission's recommendations, including Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of those who died and financial and medical assistance for affected patients.

Singhar asked the government to announce when it would implement the recommendations and when it would make payments.

He said the Bhagirathpura episode had highlighted the need for stronger monitoring, maintenance and accountability in the city's water and sewerage systems.

Seva Dal holds satyagraha over voter-list issues

The Congress Seva Dal held a 'satyagraha' near the Gandhi statue at Regal Square on Friday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and raising concerns over voter-list transparency.

Singhar, former minister Sajjan Singh Verma and Seva Dal state president Avnish Bhargava attended the protest. Congress leaders questioned changes related to Form 6 and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The Congress claimed that around 13 crore voter names had been removed across the country and demanded verifiable information from the Election Commission.

The protesters said eligible voters should have an effective opportunity to correct or restore their names. They also repeated the demand for greater transparency in the electoral process.