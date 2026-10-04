Indore MSME Push: MP To Give ₹800 Per Sq Ft Grant For New Private Industrial Areas | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Government will provide a grant of Rs 800 per square foot to entrepreneurs developing new private industrial areas for setting up small-scale industries, MSME minister Chaitanya Kashyap said on Saturday.

Kashyap announced the measure while addressing the concluding session of Laghu Udyog Bharati's 'Udyam Samagam-2026' in Indore.

He said the government was making continuous efforts to encourage new small-scale industries and expansion of industrial activities in the state.

A provision for subsidy of up to 50% has also been made to promote establishment of new small-scale industries.

Kashyap said Madhya Pradesh ranks among the leading states in the country in subsidy disbursement.

The process of making subsidy amounts available online has been simplified and expedited, with subsidies being disbursed in approximately two months.

He said the State Government aims to ensure easy access to facilities required for setting up and operating industries and to create new employment opportunities.

Appreciating Laghu Udyog Bharati's work, Kashyap said such gatherings were not merely platforms for discussion but important mediums for expanding small-scale industries and raising awareness about entrepreneurship.

He stressed the need to create awareness among entrepreneurs and a positive environment for small-scale industries.

Laghu Udyog Bharati national president Madhusudan Dadu said the organisation is active in 27 states and has around 70,000 members.

He said it conveys the challenges and needs of small-scale entrepreneurs to the government and contributes to the formulation and effective implementation of entrepreneur-friendly policies.