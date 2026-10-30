MP’s Dhar Collector Orders Restoration Of Historic Lal Bagh Stepwell, Reviews Drinking Water Supply Amid Below-Normal Rainfall | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena inspected the Lal Bagh premises on Friday and reviewed arrangements for its upkeep, restoration of the historic stepwell and drinking water supply in the city.

Accompanied by a team of administrative officials, Meena visited different parts of the premises and directed officials to improve cleanliness and strengthen basic facilities for visitors.

He said Lal Bagh was an important historical, cultural and social centre where residents regularly visit for morning walks, yoga and other activities.

The presence of a playground and Niranjan Club also makes it a centre for sports and cultural activities.

During the inspection, he instructed officials to clean and revive the historic stepwell and undertake beautification of the surrounding gardens.

Considering the below-normal rainfall, Meena also reviewed drinking water arrangements.

He said available water sources were being assessed and a comprehensive action plan was being prepared to ensure uninterrupted supply to residents.

SDM Rajkumar Haldar, the chief municipal officer and other officials were present.