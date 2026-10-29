Indore Railway Station Tragedy Shatters Family's Wedding Plans As Mhow Security Guard Dies After Slipping From Train, Just Two Months Before Daughter's Marriage | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A security guard, whose daughter's wedding was just two months away, died after slipping while alighting from a train at platform number two of Indore railway station on Tuesday night. The deceased, a resident of Mhow, had travelled to Indore for his night-shift duty, unaware that the journey would be his last.

According to railway police, the deceased was identified as Mohammad Israel, who worked as a security guard with a private company in Indore. He had arrived in the city by train for his night-shift duty.

As the train slowed down, Israel allegedly tried to get off. He slipped and got trapped in the gap between the platform and the train before coming under the train. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel removed the body from the tracks and sent it to a hospital for post-mortem examination. His family members were informed about the accident late at night. Police are also examining CCTV footage related to the incident.

Survived by son and daughter

Family members reached Indore after being informed about Israel's death. They said he is survived by a son and a daughter. His son is studying, while his daughter's marriage had been fixed in Pune.

The wedding was scheduled to take place in two months, and the family had been making preparations for it. The sudden death of Israel came at a time when the family was looking forward to the wedding.