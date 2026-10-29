Indore-Dahod Railway Project Set For 130 Kmph Speed Trials On Tihi-Dhar Section From October 30 To November 6, Railways Issue Safety Advisory | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The inspection and speed trials of the newly commissioned rail line between Tihi and Dhar of the Indore-Dahod new rail line project will be conducted from Oct 30 to Nov 6. The speed trials will be conducted at a maximum speed of 130 km/h.

Following the completion of civil, electrification and signalling works on the newly constructed broad-gauge line between Tihi and Dhar, an inspection and speed trial will be conducted from Oct 30 to Nov 6.

During this period, the commissioner of railway safety (Western Circle, Mumbai) will also carry out an inspection and speed assessment of the new rail line on Nov 5 and 6.

Mukesh Kumar, public relations officer (PRO) of Ratlam Division, informed on Wednesday that a speed trial at 130 km/h will be conducted between 8 am and 9 pm during this period. Consequently, trains may operate at high speeds on the Tihi-Dhar section during these inspections and trials.

He said that a train approaching is always moving significantly faster than it may appear.

The railway has urged the public to avoid approaching the railway line between Tihi and Dhar and to ensure that their livestock do not stray near it between 8 am and 9 pm from Oct 30 to Nov 6.