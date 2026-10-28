Indore Organ Donation: 11-Year-Old Boy's Family Donates Eyes & Skin; 56-Year-Old Businessman's Liver, Eyes And Skin Donated |

Indore Organ Donation : Two families in Indore have set inspiring examples of humanity by consenting to organ and tissue donation after losing their loved ones. The donations made by the families of an 11-year-old boy and a 56-year-old businessman have offered hope to patients in need and highlighted the importance of organ donation.

11-Year-Old Boy's Eye And Skin Donation

In another moving case, the family of 11-year-old Parth Panwar, a resident of Malviya Nagar, Indore, consented to eye and skin donation following his sudden death.

Despite their immense grief, his parents and family chose to help others through donation. His eyes are expected to restore sight to two visually impaired people, while his skin could help treat patients with severe burns.

The donation was facilitated by the Muskan Group Charitable Trust, with support from medical professionals and volunteers.

56-Year-Old Businessman's Organs And Tissues Donated

Sunil Kumar Tamrakar, a 56-year-old utensil businessman from Katni, was undergoing treatment at CHL Care Hospital Indore after suffering a brain haemorrhage. When doctors indicated potential brain death, his wife, Advocate Trupti Tamrakar, consented to organ donation.

Inspired by an earlier donation by her friend, the late Advocate Abhijita Rathore, the family consulted volunteers from the Muskan Group Charitable Trust before making the decision.

Although his heart and lungs could not be donated for technical reasons, his liver, eyes and skin were successfully retrieved. His liver was transplanted into a 58-year-old Indore resident receiving treatment at the same hospital. The MK International Eye Bank retrieved his eyes, while the Choithram Skin Bank collected his skin for patients in need.

Both families have shown that organ donation can bring hope to others even during the most painful moments of life.