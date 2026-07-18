MP's Alot To Become Model Assembly Constituency Under Vision 2047 Plan | FP photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations are underway to develop Alot into a model Assembly constituency under the Madhya Pradesh Government's 'Prosperous Madhya Pradesh-2047' initiative.

A meeting to prepare the Vision 2047 document was held at Ambedkar Bhavan on Saturday under the chairmanship of Alot MLA Chintamani Malviya in the presence of Sub-Divisional Officer (Revenue) Vivek Sonkar and the officials from various departments.

The proposed vision document includes major infrastructure projects such as a hi-tech bus stand, auditorium, city bypass, industrial areas in Barwada and Tal, an agricultural college and research centre, an engineering college, a women's ITI, a permanent stadium and an airstrip at Tal for air ambulance services.

The plan also proposes strengthening rural infrastructure through housing, power cable upgrades, libraries in government hostels, promotion of organic farming, modern cow shelters, fish farming, afforestation and large-scale plantation drives.

Tourism development at Sipavara village, including boating facilities, also forms part of the proposal.