 MP's Alot To Become Model Assembly Constituency Under Vision 2047 Plan
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MP's Alot To Become Model Assembly Constituency Under Vision 2047 Plan

Alot is being developed as a model Assembly constituency under Madhya Pradesh's Vision 2047 initiative. The proposed roadmap includes a hi-tech bus stand, airstrip for air ambulances, engineering and agricultural colleges, industrial zones, stadium, bypass, tourism projects, and upgrades to rural infrastructure, organic farming and afforestation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 18, 2026, 08:10 PM IST
MP's Alot To Become Model Assembly Constituency Under Vision 2047 Plan
MP's Alot To Become Model Assembly Constituency Under Vision 2047 Plan | FP photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations are underway to develop Alot into a model Assembly constituency under the Madhya Pradesh Government's 'Prosperous Madhya Pradesh-2047' initiative.

A meeting to prepare the Vision 2047 document was held at Ambedkar Bhavan on Saturday under the chairmanship of Alot MLA Chintamani Malviya in the presence of Sub-Divisional Officer (Revenue) Vivek Sonkar and the officials from various departments.

The proposed vision document includes major infrastructure projects such as a hi-tech bus stand, auditorium, city bypass, industrial areas in Barwada and Tal, an agricultural college and research centre, an engineering college, a women's ITI, a permanent stadium and an airstrip at Tal for air ambulance services.

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The plan also proposes strengthening rural infrastructure through housing, power cable upgrades, libraries in government hostels, promotion of organic farming, modern cow shelters, fish farming, afforestation and large-scale plantation drives.

Tourism development at Sipavara village, including boating facilities, also forms part of the proposal.

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