MP's Alot Electrocution Death Protest Ends At 3 AM After Police Register Culpable Homicide Case | FP photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A late-night protest over the death of Vinod Dhakad of Karvakhedi village ended after police registered a case of culpable homicide following allegations of negligence by the electricity department.

According to reports, Dhakad was electrocuted when power was allegedly switched on during maintenance work despite a permit.

Villagers demanded strict action against those responsible and financial assistance for his family.

Congress leaders DP Dhakad, Ramesh Pathak and Kamal Dangi, Karni Sena's Jeevan Singh Sherpur, BJP mandal president KP Bana Nagarun and villagers continued their sit-in at Tal police station until around 3 am.

The protesters withdrew after police registered the case. They also demanded an impartial investigation and timely financial aid for the victim's family.

Villagers said the protest was aimed at securing justice for Dhakad's family and preventing similar incidents. Further police investigation and action are awaited.