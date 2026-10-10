 MP's Aalirajpur BJP Faces Factionalism Questions As Senior Leaders Skip Minister Sampatiya Uikey's Programmes, Hemant Khandelwal Responds
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HomeIndoreMP's Aalirajpur BJP Faces Factionalism Questions As Senior Leaders Skip Minister Sampatiya Uikey's Programmes, Hemant Khandelwal Responds

MP's Aalirajpur BJP Faces Factionalism Questions As Senior Leaders Skip Minister Sampatiya Uikey's Programmes, Hemant Khandelwal Responds

The absence of cabinet minister Nagar Singh Chauhan and several senior BJP leaders from district in-charge minister Sampatiya Uikey's official programmes in Aalirajpur sparked speculation about internal differences. State BJP president Hemant Khandelwal played down factionalism concerns, saying minor disagreements were normal in a large political family and everyone was working together.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 10, 2026, 07:34 PM IST
MP's Aalirajpur BJP Faces Factionalism Questions As Senior Leaders Skip Minister Sampatiya Uikey's Programmes, Hemant Khandelwal Responds
MP's Aalirajpur BJP Faces Factionalism Questions As Senior Leaders Skip Minister Sampatiya Uikey's Programmes, Hemant Khandelwal Responds | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The absence of several prominent BJP leaders from district in-charge minister Sampatiya Uikey's official programmes on Saturday raised questions about coordination within the party's district unit.

State BJP president Hemant Khandelwal faced questions over the alleged differences during his visit. Supporters welcomed him outside the BJP office with firecrackers, drums and garlands.

However, cabinet minister Nagar Singh Chauhan, the regional MP, several senior public representatives and mandal presidents stayed away from Uikey's programmes.

Uikey attended a human rangoli event at the sports complex and reviewed Public Health Engineering Department projects.

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Journalists later asked Khandelwal whether factionalism was affecting the district unit. He initially avoided answering but addressed the issue during a subsequent press conference.

"The BJP is a family of crores of people. Small issues keep arising within a family, but everyone is working together," he said.

The leaders' absence fuelled discussion about internal coordination within the district BJP unit. The party, however, issued no formal statement on the alleged differences.

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