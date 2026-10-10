400-Plus Women Gather At Indore's IMA Leadership Conclave 2026, 11 Speakers Inspire Confidence And Entrepreneurship | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Management Association (IMA) organised its fifth Women Leadership Conclave 2026 at Brilliant Convention Centre on Friday, bringing together more than 400 women professionals and entrepreneurs under the theme "Beyond: Shaping What's Next".

The conclave featured 11 speakers from fashion, business, finance, entertainment, fitness and communication, who encouraged women to challenge limitations, embrace opportunities and build confidence.

Westside Fashion Lifestyle CEO/COO Shailina Parti said, "Set clear goals, make fearless decisions, trust your instincts and step out of your comfort zone."

Author and former Paytm Payments Bank CEO Shinjini Kumar stressed financial independence, saying, "Economic awareness and self-reliance help women make their own decisions with confidence."

Nivea India managing director Geetika Mehta observed, "Perfection is an illusion," while theatre actor and casting director Dolly Thakore shared her life philosophy: "I did what I wanted to do."

Balaji Wafers technology and marketing head Mansi Virani advised women to "expand your network as much as possible".

Ras Luxury Skincare founder Shubhika Jain encouraged aspiring entrepreneurs, saying, "Always do what you love."

Indirect tax adviser CA Shivani Shah Agrawalla said, "What you earn sustains your livelihood, but what you give others builds your life."

HRX by Hrithik Roshan chief strategy adviser Pallavi Barman urged women to "take pride in your work; it becomes your identity".

Learning and development expert Shivani Sharma said, "We like people who like us or are like us," highlighting the importance of body language and effective communication.

Actor Sunita Rajwar expressed solidarity with aspiring entrepreneurs, saying, "I stand with every woman starting a business or doing something big."

Singer, poet and Kavyarag founder Chinmayi Tripathi concluded with a message of self-belief: "Never underestimate yourself."

IMA's Beyond Movement has connected more than 1,000 women with boot camps and training programmes. Its Beyond Drop initiative also promotes water conservation, waste reduction and environmentally responsible lifestyles.

The association aims to strengthen women's leadership through mentoring, training, networking and opportunities to exchange experiences.