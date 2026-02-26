 MPPSC SET 2025: Indore Sets Up 100 Exam Centres For Over 38k Students; Check Timings, Other Details Here
The MPPSC SET 2025 will be held on March 1 in Indore across 100 centers with 38,144 candidates from 12 PM to 3 PM. Candidates must arrive by 11:15 am, carry their admit card, photo ID, pen, photo, and water bottle, while mobiles, watches, and other valuables are prohibited. The MCQ-based exam will use OMR sheets, with centers equipped with basic facilities.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 03:47 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is set to conduct the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2025 on March 1 (Sunday) between 12 pm to 3 pm.

A total of 38,144 candidates are going to appear for the exam. For the 100 centres have been set up in Indore.

Important Exam Information:

The exam timing is 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm. 

Candidates must arrive at the exam center 45 minutes before the exam.

Entry deadline is 11:15 am. 

The question paper will be distribution will start at 11:55 am

What to carry?

The candidate must carry an admit card issued by MPPSC.

Along with that a photo ID (Aadhaar/Voter ID, etc.) is compulsory.

A pen with prescribed ink for filling OMR sheets will be needed.

A personal photograph

A transparent water bottle, and 

any other permitted items mentioned in the e-admit card.

Which items are prohibited?

Mobile phones, bluetooth devices and headphones

Digital/smart watches and calculators

Pencils, erasers, whiteners

Metallic items, jewelry and similar accessories

Shoes or socks inside exam hall

Keys, lighters, matches, blades, sharpeners, etc.

Other electronic or valuable items

Keeping the seriousness of the exam in mind, the Divisional Commissioner has been appointed as the coordinating officer. A review meeting was held to ensure smooth conduct of the exam. Candidates are advised to read all instructions on their admit cards carefully.

The exam pattern would be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). OMR sheets will be provided 15 minutes before the exam starts. Supervisors will ensure candidates receive the correct question paper set on time.

All centers will have drinking water, electricity and basic amenities. Supervisors will also be prohibited from carrying mobile phones.

