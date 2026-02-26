 MP CM Mohan Yadav Attends Investment Interactive Session Held In Rajasthan; Event Explores Opportunities In Central India
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in the ‘Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh’ held in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara on Thursday.

The event was organised at The Aaureum Resort & International Convention Centre of Bhilwara. It aimed to highlight the vast investment potential of the central state and attract industrialists and business leaders to the heart of India.

In a post on social media, the Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to strengthening investment prospects and inviting investors to explore opportunities across various sectors in Madhya Pradesh.

The interactive session focused on promoting industrial growth, infrastructure development and new business collaborations in the state.

The programme also presented Madhya Pradesh’s industrial policy and investor-friendly environment.

The initiative is part of the state government’s efforts to promote industrial growth and invite new investments in Madhya Pradesh.

article-image

CM Yadav’ schedule

CM Mohan Yadav reached Dabok Airport in Udaipur at 9:45 am. At 9:55 am, he left by helicopter for Bhilwara. He arrived at the Bhilwara helipad at 10:35 am and participated in local programmes there.

At 1 pm, the Chief Minister departed from Bhilwara by helicopter and returned to Udaipur. After reaching Udaipur Airport, he left at 1:45 pm by flight for Jabalpur and is scheduled to arrive at Jabalpur Airport later in the day.

