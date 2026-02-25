MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Attend Traditional Bhagoria Fair In Aalirajpur On February 27

MP News: State’s Hospitality Industry Has Immense Potential, Says CM Mohan Yadav | Representative Image

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Aalirajpur Police have made special arrangements for the CM Mohan Yadav visit and Bhagoria fair on February 27. CM Yadav will visit Azad Nagar to pay tribute to martyr Chandrashekhar Azad on his death anniversary. He will also attend the traditional Bhagoria fair in Udaygarh area.

Traffic police have identified parking spots for visitors coming from different directions. In Azad Nagar area, VIP parking is at Ishaq Makrani's farm and Madhav Petrol Pump. Vehicles from Ambua Road can park near Panchayat office. Katithawada Road visitors can use space behind Pashupatinath Temple. Sejawada Road visitors have parking at Bhagoria Mela site.

For Udaygarh area, five main centres have been set up. VIP parking is near Bijli DP Block Colony. Other parking spots include behind Sheetla Mata Temple and near BSNL tower.

Police have appealed to the public to follow instructions, avoid wrong parking and report suspicious activities. The administration aims to make the event safe and successful.

Youthful energy marks Bhagoria celebrations in Chandpur

On the second day of vibrant Bhagoria celebrations in Chandpur village, Aalirajpur district, drew massive crowds on Wednesday. The annual fair turned into a grand spectacle of culture and unity. The air resonated with drumbeats as men and women in colourful traditional attire performed lively folk dances, celebrating the sacred tribal festival with unmatched enthusiasm.

Indian Youth Congress district president Pushpraj Rawat joined the festivities. He performed the traditional Gair dance alongside villagers and extended heartfelt greetings for Bhagoria and Holi.

Rawat mingled freely with the crowd, danced with youngsters and took blessings from elders. In a spirited moment, enthusiastic supporters lifted him onto their shoulders, dancing together to the rhythmic beats of drums. Thousands attended the historic fair, celebrating tribal identity, tradition and unity. Rawat said that culture is society’s true strength and urged youth to preserve it.