MP News: After Discussion Over Main Departments, Budget To Be Passed By Guillotine Way | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government plans to discuss the supplementary demands of the important departments because only four days are left for the completion of the budget session.

The budget of the departments of only a few ministers will be discussed in the House.

The demands of the departments of the rest of the ministers will be passed through the guillotine procedure. Afterwards, an approbation bill will be passed.

The departments, belonging to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, PWD Minister Rakesh Singh, SC/ST Welfare Minister Vijay Shah, and School Education Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh, have already figured in the discussion.

A discussion will be held on the departments of Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Govind Singh Rajput, and others.

Afterwards, the budget of other departments will be passed through the guillotine procedure. The supplementary demands for the budget of some other departments have already been discussed.

The discussions over the supplementary demands of the important departments will be held in the coming two days. There are possibilities of the House session being held on March 5 and 6 after Holi.

On the other hand, the legislators feel the House may be adjourned sine die on February 27 before the Holi festival. Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar is in favour of completing the fixed term of the session. It is necessary to complete the full session of the House for discussing all the agenda items.

According to sources, the House may discuss the issue on Thursday. But keeping the speaker s intention in mind, it is believed that the House may hold the complete session.