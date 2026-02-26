Madhya Pradesh February 26, 2026, Weather Update: Heat On The Rise In State; Warm Days, Changing Skies, Mixed Conditions Ahead

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather in Madhya Pradesh is showing clear signs of change as the season moves forward.

Over the past few days, people across the state have felt warmer days, while some areas have also seen clouds, light rain, and strong winds.

Weather Forecast

According to the latest weather forecast, these mixed conditions may continue for a few more days.

During daytime, temperatures have increased in many districts. In several places, the maximum temperature has gone up by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius compared to last week.

Many cities are now recording daytime temperatures above 30°C, making afternoons feel hot. However, nights are still comfortable in most areas, and in some regions, early mornings remain slightly cool.

In the capital city, Bhopal, the weather has mostly stayed clear. Days are warm, and the sun feels strong by late morning. Residents say they are using fans more often and avoiding outdoor work in the afternoon. The night temperature is pleasant, which gives some relief after a hot day.

Indore has also seen warmer conditions. The day temperature has increased by around 3 degrees, and people feel the heat earlier than usual. Some residents shared that summer-like weather is starting sooner this year, and they are already changing their daily routines to stay cool.

Jabalpur weather has been slightly different. Along with warm days, the city experienced light rain and cloudy skies on some evenings. This brought short relief from the heat, but humidity increased, making the weather feel sticky.

Northern parts like Gwalior are also seeing rising temperatures. Daytime heat is noticeable, while nights are slowly becoming warmer. Farmers in nearby villages are keeping a close watch on the sky, as sudden wind or rain can affect standing crops.

The weather department says that in the coming days, day temperatures may rise further, while light rain or clouds are possible in a few districts. Wind speed may also increase in some areas. People are advised to drink enough water, avoid direct sunlight during peak hours, and stay updated with daily weather reports.

Overall, Madhya Pradesh is moving toward warmer weather, with mixed conditions in different regions. Residents are clearly feeling the change, and daily life is slowly adjusting to the rising heat and changing skies.