MPPSC Releases Medical Officer Recruitment Result: Only 1,220 Candidates Selected Against 1,832 Vacant Posts

MPPSC Releases Medical Officer Recruitment Result: Only 1,220 Candidates Selected Against 1,832 Posts |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) released the final selection list for recruitment for medical officers on Friday. Names of only 1,220 candidates have been listed against 1,832 Medical Officer vacant posts.

The result marks the first time the commission has issued such a large recruitment list simultaneously.

Along with the main selection list, 186 candidates have also been included in the supplementary list.

Out of 1,649 posts earmarked for the main selection process, the commission could identify only 1,220 eligible candidates.

MPPSC chairman Rajeshlal Mehra said the recruitment process was completed in a transparent and time-bound manner.

All interviews were conducted together over nearly 2-and-a-half months before the final merit list was released.

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the final result for 1,832 Medical Officer posts, selecting 1,220 candidates.

Category-wise vacancies

Category-wise vacancies included 384 General, 225 SC, 642 ST, 380 OBC and 201 EWS posts.

Around 357 seats remained vacant, while some results were withheld due to court cases and reservation disputes.

Meanwhile, 12,000 candidates applied for 12 assistant registrar posts.

Of the 108 posts reserved for the differently-abled category, suitable candidates were not found for 46 posts.

The result of 72 posts has been withheld due to pending court cases, while 183 posts have been kept on provisional hold because of the ongoing OBC reservation dispute.

The recruitment process began on August 8, 2024, with an advertisement for 890 posts.

The process was cancelled twice before the number of vacancies was increased to 1,832 on November 14, 2025. Interviews began on January 27 and continued for nearly 75 days.

Meanwhile, MPPSC will conduct the Assistant Registrar 2025 examination on May 17 for recruitment in state universities.

Nearly 12,000 candidates have applied for just 12 posts, averaging around 1,000 applicants per vacancy. The exam will be conducted in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior.