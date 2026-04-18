MPPSC Fixes Interviews After 16-month Delay, No UR Post Among 55 Vacancies | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a delay of 16 months since the initial notification, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced interview dates for the recruitment of health insurance officers and assistant surgeon doctors.

The interviews will begin from May 28 and will be conducted for a total of 55 vacant posts. The notification for these positions was originally released in December 2024.

According to officials, none of the posts fall under the unreserved (UR) category. The distribution includes four posts for Scheduled Castes (SC), seven for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 29 for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and 15 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

The commission plans to complete the interview process within three days.

Following this, MPPSC is preparing to conduct interviews in June and July for the assistant professor recruitment exam 2024, prioritising key subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Commerce, Hindi and English.

Additionally, the commission is expected to hold interviews for 187 posts under the Sports Officer Recruitment Exam 2024 in June. The official dates are likely to be announced early next week.