MPPSC Assistant Professor Exam In Indore Today; 12,000 Candidates Appear At 30 Centres

MPPSC Assistant Professor Exam In Indore Today, 12,000 Candidates To Appear At 30 Centres | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 12,000 candidates appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) Assistant Professor examination conducted at 30 centres across Indore on October 4. The administration and examination authorities had made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the examination.

Indore was selected as an examination centre considering the large number of candidates and logistical requirements. Officials made arrangements for security, candidate screening and supervision at all 30 examination centres.

The examination was conducted in two shifts. The first shift was held from 10 am to 11 am, while the second shift took place from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Three-Layer Security At Exam Centres

MPPSC OSD Dr R Panchbhai said a three-layer security system, similar to the arrangements made during previous examinations, was implemented at all examination centres.

Candidates had been advised to reach their respective examination centres around one-and-a-half hours before the scheduled start of the examination to complete the screening and other formalities on time.

Officials said early arrival had provided candidates sufficient time for identity verification, security screening and other mandatory entry procedures without causing delays.

Candidates were not permitted to carry prohibited items inside the examination centres. They had been asked to carry their admit cards along with the necessary documents prescribed by the commission. Authorities had urged candidates to avoid bringing any item barred under MPPSC examination rules.

Candidates Asked To Check Admit Card Instructions

The commission had already issued detailed guidelines for candidates appearing in the examination. Aspirants had been advised to carefully read all instructions printed on their admit cards before leaving for their examination centres.

Officials said candidates were required to strictly comply with the reporting time, security requirements and document-related instructions to avoid inconvenience during entry.

With thousands of candidates reaching examination centres across Indore, authorities had made necessary arrangements to ensure that the examination was conducted in an orderly and secure manner.