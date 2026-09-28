MPPSC State Forest Service Mains 2026 Sees 90% Attendance In Indore, No Malpractice Reported | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) conducted the State Forest Service Main Examination-2026 on Sunday in offline mode, with nearly 90% of registered candidates appearing for the examination.

The examination was held from 12 noon to 3 pm at centres set up at Government Arts and Commerce College (GACC) and SGSITS. Of the 692 candidates registered, 622 appeared for the examination. According to the commission, no case of malpractice or cheating was reported at any centre.

Candidates began arriving at the examination centres from around 10.30 am. Information regarding permitted and prohibited items was displayed at the entry gates.

The MPPSC implemented a three-level security and verification system to ensure a fair and secure examination. This included CCTV surveillance, biometric authentication, scanning of e-admit cards and checking with hand-held metal detectors.

Male and female candidates were searched separately by the respective invigilators. Candidates were permitted to carry only a ballpoint pen, transparent water bottle, e-admit card and identity proof into the examination hall.

Two papers, 400 marks

The State Forest Service Main Examination comprised two papers of 200 marks each, with 100 objective-type questions in each paper.

The first paper covered General Knowledge, including Madhya Pradesh, national and international affairs, history, geography, politics, economy, culture, sports, current affairs, ICT and mental ability.

The second paper focused on Forestry and General Science, covering forestry, forest resources, environment, biodiversity, ecology, and concepts from physics, chemistry and biology.

Forestry questions relatively easy

Candidate Anmol Tiwari said the examination could not be considered scoring based solely on general knowledge. According to him, the forestry-related questions were relatively easier this time, while a clear understanding of environmental and general science concepts was important.

He added that candidates who had studied current affairs in connection with Madhya Pradesh's forests, environment and biodiversity may have found it easier to understand and answer several questions.