 MPPSC Announces Two Results For Assistant Professor Examination
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMPPSC Announces Two Results For Assistant Professor Examination

MPPSC Announces Two Results For Assistant Professor Examination

MPPSC has posted the results on its official website, paving the way for interviews to commence in November and December this year.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 08:02 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has begun announcing the results for the Assistant Professor Recruitment Exam, starting with Home Science and Sanskrit subjects. This marks a key step toward filling 826 assistant professor positions, with appointments slated for January-February 2025.

MPPSC has posted the results on its official website, paving the way for interviews to commence in November and December this year.

Read Also
Indore Municipal Corporation To Digitise Birth, Death & Marriage Records
article-image

MPPSC media coordinator Dr Ravindra Panchbhai confirmed the news, stating, "We have started releasing results. Two subjects are done, and the rest will follow shortly." Results for seven additional subjectsóHistory, Botany, Commerce, English, Hindi, and Mathematicsóare expected to be declared in the coming days. It is anticipated that MPPSC will start releasing the result of the second phase of the Assistant Professor Recruitment Exam, conducted on August 4, next month.

This phase covers eight more subjects, with 734 positions up for grabs. However, details regarding interviews for these posts remain unclear. With 42 positions in Home Science and 17 in Sanskrit now moving forward, the MPPSC is steadily progressing toward completing the recruitment process and filling critical academic vacancies in the state.

FPJ Shorts
Simplifying Conscious Vaastu For Bathroom Energy Balance
Simplifying Conscious Vaastu For Bathroom Energy Balance
Mumbai: Finance Firm Partner Hires Bouncers To Oust Female Doctor From Marine Drive Clinic Over Delayed Rental Payment
Mumbai: Finance Firm Partner Hires Bouncers To Oust Female Doctor From Marine Drive Clinic Over Delayed Rental Payment
Mumbai: PMLA Court Frames Charges Against Dance Bar Owner In 2013 Money Laundering Case Linked To Police Raid Rescuing 90 Girls
Mumbai: PMLA Court Frames Charges Against Dance Bar Owner In 2013 Money Laundering Case Linked To Police Raid Rescuing 90 Girls
Can Cow Dung Replace Firewood At Crematoriums?
Can Cow Dung Replace Firewood At Crematoriums?

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MPPSC Announces Two Results For Assistant Professor Examination

MPPSC Announces Two Results For Assistant Professor Examination

Indore Municipal Corporation To Digitise Birth, Death & Marriage Records

Indore Municipal Corporation To Digitise Birth, Death & Marriage Records

Indore: After 2 Days Detention, 2 Pak Nationals Deported To Sharjah

Indore: After 2 Days Detention, 2 Pak Nationals Deported To Sharjah

Indore: Fraudsters Dupe Rental Car Owner Of 7 Cars Worth Rs 1.9 Cr, Two Held

Indore: Fraudsters Dupe Rental Car Owner Of 7 Cars Worth Rs 1.9 Cr, Two Held

Indore: Name Of DAVV’s New VC Sealed In Envelope; Appointment On Anvil

Indore: Name Of DAVV’s New VC Sealed In Envelope; Appointment On Anvil