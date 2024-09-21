MPPSC Announces Two Results For Assistant Professor Examination

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has begun announcing the results for the Assistant Professor Recruitment Exam, starting with Home Science and Sanskrit subjects. This marks a key step toward filling 826 assistant professor positions, with appointments slated for January-February 2025.

MPPSC has posted the results on its official website, paving the way for interviews to commence in November and December this year.

MPPSC media coordinator Dr Ravindra Panchbhai confirmed the news, stating, "We have started releasing results. Two subjects are done, and the rest will follow shortly." Results for seven additional subjectsóHistory, Botany, Commerce, English, Hindi, and Mathematicsóare expected to be declared in the coming days. It is anticipated that MPPSC will start releasing the result of the second phase of the Assistant Professor Recruitment Exam, conducted on August 4, next month.

This phase covers eight more subjects, with 734 positions up for grabs. However, details regarding interviews for these posts remain unclear. With 42 positions in Home Science and 17 in Sanskrit now moving forward, the MPPSC is steadily progressing toward completing the recruitment process and filling critical academic vacancies in the state.