 Indore Municipal Corporation To Digitise Birth, Death & Marriage Records
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Municipal Corporation To Digitise Birth, Death & Marriage Records

Indore Municipal Corporation To Digitise Birth, Death & Marriage Records

Accompanied by health in-charge Ashwin Shukla and chief health officer Dr Akhilesh Upadhyaya, the mayor reviewed the current status of applications, certificates issued, and pending cases.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 07:58 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant step toward modernisation of public services, Indore Municipal Corporation will digitize all birth, death, and marriage registration records.

“This initiative aims to improve efficiency, reduce delays, and secure long-term data storage using AI technology. The digitization will streamline the process of issuing certificates, ensuring citizens receive these critical documents in a timely manner,” said mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav. Bhargav conducted a surprise inspection of the birth-death and marriage registration office located at IMC headquarters.

Read Also
Indore: Name Of DAVV’s New VC Sealed In Envelope; Appointment On Anvil
article-image

Accompanied by health in-charge Ashwin Shukla and chief health officer Dr Akhilesh Upadhyaya, the mayor reviewed the current status of applications, certificates issued, and pending cases.

During the inspection, the mayor learned that the process is hindered by technical limitations, including slow portal access and a single user ID shared across the corporation for data entry. To address these issues, Bhargav directed the staff to set up a help desk to assist citizens facing delays and engaged with the IT Department of the Government of India to expedite the resolution of pending cases. He also suggested assigning multiple IDs across all zonal offices to ensure faster service delivery.

FPJ Shorts
Simplifying Conscious Vaastu For Bathroom Energy Balance
Simplifying Conscious Vaastu For Bathroom Energy Balance
Mumbai: Finance Firm Partner Hires Bouncers To Oust Female Doctor From Marine Drive Clinic Over Delayed Rental Payment
Mumbai: Finance Firm Partner Hires Bouncers To Oust Female Doctor From Marine Drive Clinic Over Delayed Rental Payment
Mumbai: PMLA Court Frames Charges Against Dance Bar Owner In 2013 Money Laundering Case Linked To Police Raid Rescuing 90 Girls
Mumbai: PMLA Court Frames Charges Against Dance Bar Owner In 2013 Money Laundering Case Linked To Police Raid Rescuing 90 Girls
Can Cow Dung Replace Firewood At Crematoriums?
Can Cow Dung Replace Firewood At Crematoriums?

Additionally, the mayor visited the record room and found many old, deteriorating records. He instructed the concerned officer to digitize all records using AI technology, ensuring secure, long-term data management. This comprehensive digitization project aims to prevent citizens from having to visit the corporation headquarters repeatedly and will make the data easily accessible in the future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Municipal Corporation To Digitise Birth, Death & Marriage Records

Indore Municipal Corporation To Digitise Birth, Death & Marriage Records

Indore: After 2 Days Detention, 2 Pak Nationals Deported To Sharjah

Indore: After 2 Days Detention, 2 Pak Nationals Deported To Sharjah

Indore: Fraudsters Dupe Rental Car Owner Of 7 Cars Worth Rs 1.9 Cr, Two Held

Indore: Fraudsters Dupe Rental Car Owner Of 7 Cars Worth Rs 1.9 Cr, Two Held

Indore: Name Of DAVV’s New VC Sealed In Envelope; Appointment On Anvil

Indore: Name Of DAVV’s New VC Sealed In Envelope; Appointment On Anvil

Madhya Pradesh: MP Sudhir Gupta Urges Union Finance Minister To Amend NDPS Act In Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: MP Sudhir Gupta Urges Union Finance Minister To Amend NDPS Act In Mandsaur