Indore Municipal Corporation To Digitise Birth, Death & Marriage Records

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant step toward modernisation of public services, Indore Municipal Corporation will digitize all birth, death, and marriage registration records.

“This initiative aims to improve efficiency, reduce delays, and secure long-term data storage using AI technology. The digitization will streamline the process of issuing certificates, ensuring citizens receive these critical documents in a timely manner,” said mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav. Bhargav conducted a surprise inspection of the birth-death and marriage registration office located at IMC headquarters.

Accompanied by health in-charge Ashwin Shukla and chief health officer Dr Akhilesh Upadhyaya, the mayor reviewed the current status of applications, certificates issued, and pending cases.

During the inspection, the mayor learned that the process is hindered by technical limitations, including slow portal access and a single user ID shared across the corporation for data entry. To address these issues, Bhargav directed the staff to set up a help desk to assist citizens facing delays and engaged with the IT Department of the Government of India to expedite the resolution of pending cases. He also suggested assigning multiple IDs across all zonal offices to ensure faster service delivery.

Additionally, the mayor visited the record room and found many old, deteriorating records. He instructed the concerned officer to digitize all records using AI technology, ensuring secure, long-term data management. This comprehensive digitization project aims to prevent citizens from having to visit the corporation headquarters repeatedly and will make the data easily accessible in the future.