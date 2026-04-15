MPBSE Results 2026: Websites Crash, Lakhs Of Students Left Waiting As Anxiety Peaks

MPBSEC Results 2026: Websites Crash, Lakhs Of Indore Students Left Waiting As Anxiety Peaks | AI Generated Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Websites hosting the Class 10 and 12 results of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education crashed within minutes of going live on Wednesday, triggering confusion and anxiety among students in Indore and across the state.

MP Board official exam result website-- https://www.mpbse.nic.in/ was unresponsive till the time this story was filed (1:18pm).

A massive surge in traffic overwhelmed official portals as more than 16 lakh students logged in simultaneously across Madhya Pradesh.

Of these, around 9 lakh were Class 10 students and nearly 7 lakh were from Class 12. In the Indore division alone, over 2.5 lakh students appeared for the exams, significantly contributing to the load on servers.

“Students started panicking when the pages didn’t load,” said Rajnish Shrotriya of Government Ahilya Ashram School No. 1.

He said many students feared errors in their results or thought their scores had not been uploaded. Teachers quickly intervened, reassured them, and explained that the issue was purely technical.

At several schools, teachers gathered students in computer labs and tried to access results through multiple devices and networks.

Many institutions also coordinated through messaging groups to share working links and updates as soon as servers showed brief signs of recovery.

“I’ve been trying since morning, but the page just won’t open properly,” said Himanshi Rawat. “It loads halfway and then stops. I keep refreshing, hoping it works the next time.”

Kavita Sharma described a similar situation at home. She said her family had been waiting together for hours, attempting to check the result on different phones. The repeated failures, she added, made the wait more stressful as expectations kept building.

“I tried every website I could find, but nothing is opening,” said Rahul Ingle. “It’s frustrating, but I know I just have to wait.”

Officials acknowledged the disruption but urged patience. Khushal, Block Education Officer associated with Khajrana Government School, said the surge in simultaneous logins slowed the system. He added that all results are secure and will remain accessible once the servers stabilise.

He also said that schools across Indore were actively supporting students by guiding them toward alternative methods such as SMS services and DigiLocker, ensuring that those without stable internet access were not left behind.

This year’s MP Board exams were held at over 3,800 centres across rural, urban, and tribal areas, making result day more complex.

Experts said handling such a large number of online users at once is still a challenge. In Indore, students kept checking their results again and again, facing slow servers and delays, making the wait stressful and testing their patience.