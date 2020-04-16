MPBSE mulling home valuation for board exams

Indore: With the extension of lockdown to May 3, Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced Home Valuation for board examinations on Thursday. The board took the decision of home valuation as the lockdown period has been extended and conducting examinations in the coming future is less probable.

“As per our initial schedule, the evaluation of board examination should have begun by March 21, but due to lockdown, the evaluation process was stopped,” the board said in the notice.

In order to complete evaluation in time for the next session, the board has decided home valuation of the board examination from April 22.

Further, the board will provide instructions later, it was said in the notice. This is an essential notice for all the teachers to be prepared for home valuation of mark-sheets. As per information, the board is likely to use technology to track the evaluation process and ensure fair marking.