Madhya Pradesh should speed up coronavirus tests like Maharashtra, Rajasthan

BHOPAL: As Madhya Pradesh has become an epicentre of the corona pandemic, the biggest challenge before the government is to hurry up testing of suspected cases.

During the past one week, the state has sped up examining suspects. Yet, it has to work as fast as Rajasthan and Maharashtra have done to handle the disease.

In Maharashtra 40,000 and in Rajasthan 32,000 people have tested for covid-19.

In both states, the number of patients is very high, but as people are regularly tested, patients have been identified.

In Maharashtra 2,700 and in Rajasthan 1,100 people have tested positive for the disease.

In MP, swab samples of nearly 13,000 people have been taken, and the reports of 11,000 have been received. The number of patients is more than 900 in the state.

The Congress may criticise the MP government for its failure to scale up the number of tests, the situation in the Congress-ruled states, like Punjab and Chhattisgarh, is not up to the mark. Nearly 5,000 people have so far tested in these states.

The number of people being tested in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, UP and Karnataka is equal to that of MP.

The number of tests conducted in MP last month was less, but now, the government has begun to make all efforts to conduct tests.

The swab samples are being sent to the laboratories in MP as well as to the ones in Delhi to identify the patients.

In terms of testing of corona suspects, MP was far behind when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the first phase of the lockdown.

For that reason, as it was about to enter the second phase, the number of patients began to shoot up.

Additional chief secretary Mohd Suleman said the government would pay attention to conduct as many tests as possible during the second phase of lockdown.

The government is set to test more and more corona suspects in Indore and Bhopal, he said.

The swab samples of 1,700 people were taken during the past two days in the state, he said, adding that, if a patient is diagnosed of the disease, his chances to survive increase.