MP: Youth tricks elderly woman at Ganesh temple, steals her gold armlet worth Rs 1.7 lakh

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly duped a 65-year-old woman of Rs 1.7 lakh gold armlet on pretext of a ritual at temple in Badnawar of Dhar district.

The incident was reported at the Ganesh temple in Nayapura locality in Badnawar, where the victim, Jasodabai, wife of Heeralal Maru, went on Monday morning as part of her usual practice.

The victim in her police complaint with the Badnawar police informed that when she visited the temple as per her daily routine, one unknown person aged around 25 years was also there in the temple.

He approached her with a large sum of money in his hand. He informed her that he intended to give this money to Lord Ganesha, but first, he needed to touch it with pure gold to receive God's blessings.

Jasodabai responded by offering her armlet, which weighed around 30 grammes and was valued at Rs 1.75 lakh. The accused placed her armlet and cash in front of the idol, and the duo later left the temple.

Jashodabai told the priest Ramdas Bairagi sitting outside the temple that some boy has offered money to Lord Ganesh in the temple and has also kept her armlet.

She asked a priest to give her armlet back from the sanctum sanctorum, on this both woman and priest neither saw money nor her armlet. On this, the woman got scared and raised an alarm. Immediately the people of the locality gathered and searched for the miscreant, but in vain as the accused fled the spot on his motorcycle.

They immediately rushed to the nearby police station and lodge their complaint.

Cops reached the spot and inquired about the incident. Based on the feature the accused complainant provided, police began a search. They alerted locals to stay alert from such miscreants as similar incidents were reported in the surrounding villages some time back as well.