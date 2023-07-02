MP: Woman Booked For Thrashing Deaf-Mute Man After Tying Him To Pole In Dewas; Shocking Video Surfaces | FP Photo

Sonkatch (Dewas): Sonkatch police arrested a woman in connection with a two months old incident where she allegedly tied a mute and deaf person to a pole and beat him. Police booked her under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of IPC and relevant sections of the SC-ST Act and took her into custody.

Though the incident was reported on April 28 at Daulatpur village on the Dewas – Bhopal state highway in Sonkatch tehsil of Dewas district, it came to the fore on Saturday afternoon when a video of the entire incident came to the Sonkatch police.

Read Also MP: Speeding Truck Crushes 6 Cows To Death On Guna Bypass

Woman Alleges Harassment

Taking suo moto cognizance of the matter, Sonkatch police began a search for the accused woman, who was identified as Sheela Bai, and booked her under relevant sections of the IPC and SC-ST Act. In the meantime, the victim’s brother lodged a complaint on behalf of his brother as well, informed Sonkatch police station in-charge Neeta Dearwal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dearwal informed that the woman herself has made the video, and in the video, the woman is seen saying that Santosh harasses her by calling her. Immediately after getting the video, police began searching for the accused woman and arrested her late in the night.

Victim's Brother Lodged Complaint

Dearwal informed that complainant Meherban Solanki, a resident of Arnia village, came to the police with his deaf and mute brother and victim Santosh Solanki.

Meherban, who is a driver by profession, said in his police complaint that on April 28 at 2.45 pm, he left his brother Santosh at the Daulatpur intersection as he had some important work.

After 15 minutes, when he returned, he saw that Sheela Bai of Dolatpur village was bashing his Santosh after tying him with a rope on bamboo. Seeing the incident, I immediately rescued him and asked why she tied him and bashed him. On this, Sheela Bai asked Meherban to keep his brother away as he often entered her house, and that's why she tied him up and beat him up to teach a lesson.