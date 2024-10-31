 MP West Discom To Recruit 4300 Personnel For Energy Department
"These recruitments will greatly alleviate the shortage of hands and improve consumer services," Tomar said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has announced plans to recruit 4300 personnel for Madhya Pradesh’s energy department. This initiative comes following the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

During a recent coordination meeting, energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar and additional chief secretary (energy) Manu Srivastava stressed on the need for these recruitments in enhancing operational efficiency across various distribution companies. "These recruitments will greatly alleviate the shortage of hands and improve consumer services," Tomar said.

The recruitments will be divided among several entities. West Discom and East Discom will each hire approximately 1400 individuals, whereas Central Discom will fill around 900 posts. In addition to this, the Transmission Company will recruit 300 and the Power Generation Company will add 270 new positions. Roles to be filled include electrical lineman, junior engineer, assistant engineer, law officer, security officer, manager, office assistant etc.

In preparation for this hiring effort, a video conference was held on Tuesday bringing together West Discom chief general manager Prakash Singh Chauhan and HR heads from various associated companies to discuss recruitment strategies. They agreed to initiate advertisement notifications within the next month with the goal of completing the entire recruitment process—including results, appointment letters, and joining procedures—within three months.

