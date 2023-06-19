MP Weather Updates: Biparjoy Brings Relief From Heat, Chances Of Light Rains For Two Days 

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dark clouds and cool winds provided much-needed relief to the citizens on Sunday as the day temperature dropped by one degree Celsius. The relief provided by the spell of cool winds in the evening turned the day pleasant.

Due to the cloudy weather, the Sun played hide and seek throughout the day and the weathermen forecast that the same weather conditions would prevail for the next couple of days.

According to Met officials, the formation of clouds and the spell of winds was a result of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ as it is causing moisture incursion.

“Indore region witnessed cool winds while many nearby districts are witnessing drizzling,” Met officials said adding, “There are chances of drizzling in Indore as well for the next two days and the temperature would remain similar and below normal.”

The cloudy weather also kept the night temperature up by one degree Celsius. The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 34.6 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius below normal while the night temperature was recorded at 25.5 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius above normal.

