 MP Weather Updates: Biparjoy Brings Relief From Heat, Chances Of Light Rains For Two Days 
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Weather Updates: Biparjoy Brings Relief From Heat, Chances Of Light Rains For Two Days 

MP Weather Updates: Biparjoy Brings Relief From Heat, Chances Of Light Rains For Two Days 

Due to the cloudy weather, the Sun played hide and seek throughout the day and the weathermen forecast that the same weather conditions would prevail for the next couple of days.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 01:50 AM IST
article-image
ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dark clouds and cool winds provided much-needed relief to the citizens on Sunday as the day temperature dropped by one degree Celsius. The relief provided by the spell of cool winds in the evening turned the day pleasant.

Due to the cloudy weather, the Sun played hide and seek throughout the day and the weathermen forecast that the same weather conditions would prevail for the next couple of days. 

According to Met officials, the formation of clouds and the spell of winds was a result of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ as it is causing moisture incursion.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: MTMC Gears-Up For Shravan Month Preparations
article-image

“Indore region witnessed cool winds while many nearby districts are witnessing drizzling,” Met officials said adding, “There are chances of drizzling in Indore as well for the next two days and the temperature would remain similar and below normal.” 

The cloudy weather also kept the night temperature up by one degree Celsius. The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 34.6 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius below normal while the night temperature was recorded at 25.5 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius above normal.

Read Also
Indore: CM Receives Grand Welcome From Ladli Behna Yojna Beneficiaries
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

JEE Advanced 2023 Results: Tejaswa From Indore Tops IIT Kanpur Zone

JEE Advanced 2023 Results: Tejaswa From Indore Tops IIT Kanpur Zone

Indore: RTO In Action, Two Buses, Five Freight Vehicles Seized

Indore: RTO In Action, Two Buses, Five Freight Vehicles Seized

Indore: Diarrhoea Cases Rising Among Kids, Doctors Blame Weather Fluctuation

Indore: Diarrhoea Cases Rising Among Kids, Doctors Blame Weather Fluctuation

MP Weather Updates: Biparjoy Brings Relief From Heat, Chances Of Light Rains For Two Days 

MP Weather Updates: Biparjoy Brings Relief From Heat, Chances Of Light Rains For Two Days 

Indore: Drug Samples Not Sent For Quality Check, Record Not Maintained

Indore: Drug Samples Not Sent For Quality Check, Record Not Maintained