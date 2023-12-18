MP Weather Update: With 6.8°C, Pachmarhi Records Coldest Night Of Season, Rain Likely On December 22 & 23

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cold winds coming from North India has increased the chill in Madhya Pradesh. It was severely cold on Monday morning. Pachmarhi had the coldest night in the state as the mercury dipped to 6.4 degrees on Sunday night. This is the lowest this season. Indore and Ujjain also had the coldest nights of this season. For the first time, night temperature was recorded at 12.6 degrees in Indore and 10 degrees in Ujjain.

The minimum temperature in Gwalior has been below 10 degrees for 8 consecutive days. The temperature has also dropped in Bhopal.

Meteorologists said that the effect of the cold will continue for the next 4 days. India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhopal has said that the night temperature will drop by 2-3 degrees in the next 48 hours. In such a situation, the mercury may fall below 10 degrees in most cities.

Cold like Pachmarhi in Umaria and Rewa also

The nights of Umaria, Pachmarhi and Rewa were the coldest. The temperature here on Sunday night was recorded at 6.4 degrees. The highest minimum temperature in the state was 12.6 degrees in Indore. The temperature remained less than this in other cities.

According to meteorologist Ashfaq Hussain, Western Disturbance is present near Jammu Kashmir-Ladakh which is also affecting the weather of Madhya Pradesh. Due to Western Disturbance on December 22 and 23, light rain is expected in many parts of the state.