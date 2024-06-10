MP Weather Update: Monsoon Hits Mumbai, Likely To Reach 'Mini Mumbai' By June 17

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the Indian Meteorological Department has announced the arrival of monsoon in Mumbai, mini Mumbai will have to wait for the arrival of monsoon till June 17.

According to officials of the regional meteorological department, monsoon arrival has been announced in Mumbai and in the whole of Maharashtra. However, the advancement of monsoon would be broken due to the weakening of the system in both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

'Monsoon system will be weakening in Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal due to which the advancement of monsoon would be slow. Monsoon arrival has been expected by June 17 and 18 in Madhya Pradesh,' Ved Prakash Singh, senior scientist, India Meteorological Department, said.

He added that due to the cyclonic circulation over east Bihar at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists, there are chances of rains for the next two days in many parts of the state including districts of Indore division.

'However, the day temperature will increase above normal after a couple of days and it will decrease again after a week,' the Met officials said.

Meanwhile, the city witnessed overcast weather conditions on Sunday and intermittent rains took place in various parts of the city including Bicholi Mardana, and colonies near Bypass.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 37.4 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius which was normal.