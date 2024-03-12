MP Weather Update: 25+ Cities Record Above-Normal Temperature; Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur Among Hotspots

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The daytime temperatures are recorded higher than normal temperature in over 25 cities in Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur. Meanwhile, Narmadapuram, Seoni, and Mandla are the hottest.

On Monday, temperatures reached above 36 degrees Celsius in these places, while in 19 cities, temperatures were recorded at 34 degrees Celsius or higher. The heat will persist on Tuesday as well, but clouds are expected for the next two days.

According to the Indian Meterological Department, a Western Disturbance has become active since March 12. The impact will be observed in the state, with clouds expected in some areas. This could lead to a decrease of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in daytime temperatures. This weather pattern will continue for two days, but after the system passes, temperatures will rise again. After March 15, the sunlight will become intense.

According to meteorologists, March marks the beginning of summer, and towards the end of this month, there's a trend of intense heat. This year is also the same. Towards the end of March, temperatures in most cities of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, and Jabalpur, could surpass 40 degrees Celsius during the day. However, temperatures have already been above normal due to the absence of any active weather systems.

Temperature above 33-34 degrees Celsius in Bhopal

The impact of heat has also increased in Bhopal. On Sunday, the temperature was 34.5 degrees Celsius, while on Monday, it was 33.3 degrees Celsius. An increase in daytime temperatures is expected in the coming days.

Lowest temperatures in Pachmarhi, highest in Mandla

In Pachmarhi, the daytime temperature is the lowest. On Monday, the temperature was 29.8 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, Mandla recorded the highest temperature at 36.6 degrees Celsius.