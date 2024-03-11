Bhopal: Man Sells SUV To Person Without Informing Owner, Held

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police crime branch team on Monday arrested a man who duped the owner of an SUV car on the pretext of selling it to another person. But he sold it without informing the owner and kept the money, police said. The crime branch officials said complainant Vikram Singh, a resident of Kolar, had approached the crime branch last year. He said he came in contact with Shivpuri resident Rinku Tomar. Singh wanted to sell his SUV.

Tomar assured him of selling the car. Tomar took the car from Singh and without his knowledge sold it to Guna resident Amar Singh for Rs 3.5 lakh. He concealed the information from Vikram and when Vikram confronted him asking for money, he refused to give him the money and broke all contacts. The crime branch registered an FIR and began searching for him. H was arrested from Shivpuri-Guna Bypass on Monday, following a tip-off. The officials took him into custody and seized the vehicle from Amar Singh’s house in Guna.

2 arrested for hacking labourer to death

Five days after a man was found dead on Naya Basera Road, Kamla Nagar police solved the murder mystery of man and arrested two listed criminals for hacking him to death on Monday. Officials at Kamla Nagar police station aware of the matter said police received information about an unidentified man found dead near the crematorium located on Naya Basera Road of the city. As the post-mortem report revealed that the man was murdered, the police began investigation.

They learnt that deceased Pradeep Panthi (27), a daily wager, was a tenant at the house of a woman in Naya Basera. The woman told police that she married local resident Aqeel following a love affair.Pradeep was a silent admirer of landlady. On learning that she had married Aqeel, he was irked. In a fit of rage, he consumed alcohol and barged into the landlady's house, misbehaving with Aqeel and his friend Ajay. He even tried assaulting them. Aqeel and Ajay drove him out of the house and stabbed him to death. After he died, they disposed of his body near crematorium in Naya Basera.