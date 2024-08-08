MP: Villagers In Alot Attack Police Team While Catching Pipe Thieves, 5 Booked

Representational Image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A police team was attacked in Palangra village while attempting to catch thieves involved in the recent theft of 231 pipes meant for the Nal Jal Yojana. The pipes, valued at around Rs 30 lakh, were stolen from villages Lakshmipura and Nipaniya Rajguru.

The police team, in civil dress, had gone to Palangra to catch the suspected miscreants. However, the villagers attacked the police, scuffling and pushing them and freed the one who was taken into custody. A case has been registered against five people for obstructing government work.

The theft of pipes was reported by Anil Bairagi, project manager of the company laying the pipeline. The pipes were meant for the Nal Jal Yojana, which aims to supply water from Gandhi Sagar to villages in the Alot and Tal areas.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. SDOP Sabera Ansari said that the accused have been traced based on CCTV footage and a team has been formed for their arrest.

SP Rahul Kumar Lodha said that a case has been registered for obstructing government work under various sections against the people who quarrelled with the police team. The police are taking the matter seriously and are working to arrest the accused.

The attack on the police team has raised concerns about the safety of law enforcement personnel in the area. The incident highlights the need for increased security measures to prevent such attacks in the future.