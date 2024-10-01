MP: Villagers Demand Action Against Hoteliers Over Occupying Govt Land & Damaging Property In Dhar

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A memorandum was submitted to Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur by the villagers of Sulibardi, demanding action against hoteliers Mayank Agarwal and Yogesh Agarwal, who are allegedly occupying government land and damaging property.

The villagers accused the hoteliers of breaking a compost pit and toilet of the gram panchayat, damaging an ancient monument, and conspiratorially dilapidating a school building. They also alleged that the hoteliers have closed a drain, which will cause water to enter the school during rain.

Minister Thakur assured the villagers of action, stating that the government will not spare any mafia and will take action if rules have been broken. MLA Hiralal Alawa also wrote a letter to the collector, demanding action against the land mafia and the damage caused to government property.

The MLA asked for immediate strict action against the concerned, saying that the administration has not taken action. The villagers have mobilised against the hotel businessmen, planting trees on the occupied land and warning them to build the toilet at the same place where it was.

They have also threatened to take a decision in the gram sabha under the PESA Act and pass a proposal for strict action against the hotel businessmen.

However, hotel businessman Yogesh Agarwal claimed that he has all the necessary permissions and is working as per the rules.