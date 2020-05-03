MP varsities to go by Raj Bhawan and UGC’s guidelines

Universities in Madhya Pradesh will go by the guidelines of Raj Bhawan for session 2020-21 instead of guidelines by University Grants Commission (UGC) if coronavirus cases in the state comes to zilch by May-end.

“There are some significant disparities in UGC and Raj Bhawan’s guidelines for exams and admissions. We are bound to follow the Chancellor’s directives so we are going to follow the Raj Bhawan’s guidelines instead that of UGC’s,” said a senior professor of DAVV wishing anonymity.

Among the several disparities, the significant ones are related to pending exams and admissions.

While the UGC is for holding pending exams between July and August, the Raj Bhawan has stated that universities should start holding exams soon after lockdown effective over lockdown is lifted.

The Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya planned to hold exams from June 16 for final year of UG courses and final semester of PG courses.

Besides, the UGC ordered for conducting admission process from August 1 to August 31 whereas the Raj Bhawan recommended for starting admission counselling from June 11 onwards.

Following coronavirus outbreak, the academic activities were suspended in higher education institutions in the country on March 16 which led to derailment of session 2019-20 and also hit upcoming session 2020-21.

In view of Covid situation, both Raj Bhawan (for state institutions of higher learning) and UGC (for institute across the country) issued guidelines on exams and admissions.