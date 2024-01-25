MP: Use Right To Vote To Build Strong Nation, Says Dhar SP Manoj Kumar Singh

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): "Understand the importance of voting; voting is our right. This is the only right that is equal for every class in society, poor and rich. Understand its dignity and empower the nation by using your franchise," said Dhar SP Manoj Kumar Singh while addressing the programme organised on the occasion of National Voters' Day at PG College in Dhar.

He said that the voting percentage in the district has been 80 per cent, we have to make aware the remaining 20 per cent of people and increase the voting percentage to cent per cent. Let us make our country more powerful by using our rights. All voters should contribute to building a strong nation by exercising their franchise.

District judge and secretary of the District Legal Services Authority Umesh Kumar Soni said that those who have not enrolled in the voters' list should also get their names added. It is our right to vote.

The programme was inaugurated by the guests by lighting the lamp in front of Goddess Sharda. After this, everyone was administered the Voters' Day oath.

Additional collector Ashwini Kumar Rawat, SDM Roshni Patidar, and other officers, as well as a large number of new voters including college boys and girls, were present in the programme.

Returning officers, assistant returning officers, police officers, BLOs, and employees who did remarkable work in the assembly elections were felicitated on the occasion. EPIC cards and batches were handed over to new voters.

Collector Mishra awarded for excellent performance

Dhar: Collector and District Election Officer Dhar Priyank Mishra was awarded by Governor Mangubhai Patel in the state-level programme organised in Bhopal on the occasion of the 14th National Voters' Day celebration. This award was given to collector Mishra for his excellent overall election work in the Dhar district during the Assembly Elections 2023.