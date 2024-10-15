 MP: Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Claims He Has Names Of Those Involved In Drug Racket
He told the CM that his strict orders are needed for curbing intoxication from the state.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 09:39 AM IST
Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya | TV9 Bharatvarsh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During the flyover inauguration programme, urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya made a claim that he has even names of people indulged in interstate drug racket and he demanded Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to remind ‘call of duty’ to officers in Bhopal.  

“First problem in the city is traffic and the second is intoxication. It is great that actions are taken against the people involved in it. We are satisfied with such actions but not completely satisfied,” said Vijayvargiya, while addressing the people.    

“We are catching thieves but not reaching the thief's mother. All these drugs come from Pratapgarh in the state. Bhopal officers shall intervene and take action by contacting the Rajasthan police. I also have names of the people involved. These all people shall be sent behind the bars because they are trying their best to spoil the state,” he added.  

He told the CM that his strict orders are needed for curbing intoxication from the state. “We all know that CM sahab you are against intoxication and you will take action,” he said.  

“Indore is Ahilya Mata’s native place. Indore is safe for women even at night and its culture has always been safe for women and others. But these people indulging in intoxication are spoiling the environment,” he added.   He further said that more 20 -25 under bridges are needed.

In 70 years, Congress was in power for 50 years, but there were two bridges and in 20 years, the BJP developed 28 bridges and in next 20 years, 25 more such bridges will be developed. We do politics for development,” Vijayvargiya said.

Reveal names of drug dealers:

Congress Over Vijayvargiya’s statements claiming to know the names of drug peddlers and people involved in drug racket, state Congress spokesperson Nilabh Shukla said minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who talks about stopping intoxication, has publicly stated that he has the details of the drug dealers and has also exposed the name of Pratapgarh from where the drugs come.

“Vijayvargiya ji should soon reveal the names of these drug dealers and their associates in public and if Vijayvargiya had such important information with which the drug dealers could be caught, then why has this information not been shared with the government or government agencies till date,” he questioned.

