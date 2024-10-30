MP Updates: Speeding Vehicle Mows 4-Yr-Old Boy, 3 Others Injured; Man Held For Killing Postman

Speeding Vehicle Mows 4-Yr-Old Boy, 3 Others Injured | Representational image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A 4-year-old boy died and three others were injured when a speeding Eicher vehicle collided with two motorcycles near St Joseph's School, located a short distance from Ghatgara village on Lebad-Nayagaon four-lane, on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased child, identified as Thakur Mogia, was riding with his parents, mother Seema Bai and father Rameshwar, after attending a relative's funeral in Borali village.

Another victim, 60-year-old Ashfaq Hussain from Ukalamata Road in Ratlam, was also struck while travelling from Dasai to Ratlam on his bike. Seema Bai and Ashfaq sustained serious injuries and were referred to Ratlam for further treatment after initial care due to fractures.

Rameshwar suffered a minor injury. The young boy tragically died at the scene from a severe head injury. Emergency services arrived promptly, transporting the injured to Badnawar hospital via 108 ambulance. Local police seized the Eicher vehicle and initiated a case against the driver, as investigations into the accident continue.

Man Held For Killing Postman

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Bagh police arrested Bhuvan Sapaniya, the accused in the murder of postman Akash Mandloi, who died after being attacked with a stone. The incident occurred on October 21 around 4:30 pm near Sunil Chauhan's shop in Pipriyapani village. Akash Mandloi and his colleague Anil Rawat were returning home after closing the post office when Sapaniya confronted them about not answering his phone calls. During the confrontation, Sapaniya became aggressive and struck Mandloi with a stone, hitting him on the head.

Mandloi suffered severe bleeding and was initially taken to Bagh Health Centre, then referred to Barwani and later to Indore for treatment. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries on October 25. Following the incident, Anil Rawat filed a report at the Bagh police station, prompting an investigation.

Under the direction of DSP Manoj Kumar Singh, a team led by inspector Kailash Chauhan was formed to apprehend the suspect. On October 24, police received a tip-off about Sapaniya's whereabouts, leading to his capture as he attempted to flee. Upon questioning, Sapaniya confessed to the crime. He was subsequently presented in the Kukshi court. The successful operation involved significant contributions from the police team, including sub-inspector Kamlesh Rathodiya and others.