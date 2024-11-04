MP Updates: Bhatpachlana Police Seize 23 Kg Of Ganja, Arrest Two Suspects; Sendhwa Police Arrest Two for Carrying Illegal Firearms

FP Photo

Bhatpachlana Police Seize 23 Kg Of Ganja, Arrest Two Suspects

Unhel (Madhya Pradesh): Bhatpachlana police arrested two persons and recovered 23 kg of ganja worth Rs 1 lakh. The operation took place on Khachrod Road, where police intercepted a vehicle.

The arrested individual, identified as Abhishek Pandya from Nagda, revealed during interrogation that he sourced the ganja from two alleged smugglers: Tarun Mishra from Odisha and Arush Mishra from West Bengal, who were reportedly staying at his residence.

This connection indicates a broader network of drug dealers operating not just in Nagda and Themhal, but potentially throughout the district, raising concerns about the extent of the drug trade in the area. Police intensified their investigation and apprehended Sameer Rangrez from Themhal, who was implicated in the distribution of ganja.

Upon his arrest, police recovered an additional 5 kg of ganja based on information provided by Sameer. Station in-charge Satyendra Chaudhary said that a case of drug trafficking had been registered against Sameer. He emphasised the alarming trend of youth involvement in the drug trade, driven by greed, which poses a significant threat to the community.

Sendhwa Police Arrest Two for Carrying Illegal Firearms

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested two young men for carrying illegal firearms in Sendhwa. This action is part of Operation 'Prahar', led by SP Jagdish Dabar, aimed at stopping illegal arms trade in the area. Inspector Baljeet Singh Bisen, in-charge of Sendhwa city police, formed a team to gather information about illegal arms in the area.

They received a tip-off that two men, Kuldeep Verma and Shalin (also known as Babbi Chaudhary), were seen with illegal pistols in Sudama Colony. The police team quickly went to the location and found the two suspects on a motorcycle.

FP Photo

Upon searching them, the police seized a country-made pistol and a live cartridge, valued at Rs 25,500, along with their motorcycle worth Rs 80,000. The total value of the seized items is Rs 1,05,500. A case has been registered against the suspects at Sendhwa City police station. Inspector Bisen stated that further questioning of Kuldeep and Shalin is ongoing to investigate their illegal arms activities.