 MP Updates: 20 Modified Silencers Bulldozed In Ratlam; 51-Feet Effigy Of Ravan Ready To Flash And Burn In Sendhawa On Dussehra
The silencers were confiscated and destroyed with a bulldozer. This action aims to make traffic in the city smooth, safe and noise-free.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
20 Modified Silencers Bulldozed In Ratlam during crackdown | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on traffic violators, 97 two-wheelers were checked in Ratlam and 20 were found to have modified silencers. Challan action was taken against the drivers under Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. 

The silencers were confiscated and destroyed with a bulldozer. This action aims to make traffic in the city smooth, safe and noise-free. The drive will continue to ensure a peaceful environment in the city.

article-image

51-Feet Effigy Of Ravan Ready To Flash And Burn In Sendhawa On Dussehra

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa, along with the rest of the country, is all set to celebrate the festival of Dussehra on Saturday. A prominent 51 feet effigy of Ravan is getting ready to flash and burn. The event is scheduled to take place at the Dussehra Ground, organised by the Dinesh Ganj Daru Godown Ekta Sangathan and the Cotton Vyapari Association.

FP Photo

In a vibrant display of tradition, the effigy will be accompanied by a spectacular fireworks show. A grand procession featuring Lord Hanuman, along with Ram, Lakshman and Sita, will commence from Dinesh Ganj Daru Godown, parading on a chariot adorned with band music, before arriving at the Dussehra Ground.

FP Photo

To ensure the safety and enjoyment of the large crowds expected at the event, the civic body will implement electric lighting at the Dussehra Ground and along the approach roads.

Additionally, fire brigade and emergency ambulance services will be on standby at the Ravana Dahan site. Following the burning, another Ravan effigy will be set ablaze at 8 pm in the Industries Area near Goi village, with cleanliness arrangements being made at both locations.

