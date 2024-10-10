 Pontoon Bridge Over Chambal River In Veerpur Soon: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalPontoon Bridge Over Chambal River In Veerpur Soon: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Pontoon Bridge Over Chambal River In Veerpur Soon: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

He was addressing the joint Forest Management Committees training and awareness convention in Veerpur on Wednesday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 08:12 AM IST
article-image
Pontoon Bridge Over Chambal River In Veerpur Soon: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said no stone would be left unturned for development of Veerpur in Sheopur district. A pontoon bridge will be constructed from Nandi village to Gavghat over Chambal river. This will increase the transportation facility till Rajasthan’s Karoli Mata temple and Sawai Madhopur.

He was addressing the joint Forest Management Committees training and awareness convention in Veerpur on Wednesday. He also dedicated and laid foundation stones of different public welfare works worth Rs 57 crore. He stated that a college would be opened in Veerpur and community health centre would be upgraded.

Read Also
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Hits Back At Sanjay Raut Over Criticism Of Ladli Behana Yojana (WATCH)
article-image

Likewise, hospital too will be upgraded. State government is committed to developing forest areas as people living in forest areas maintain balance with nature. He asked Sheopur collector to speed up the work of preparation and distribution of tribal certificates.

He distributed school bags to 13,700 children of Van Samiti members. The overall cost of bags is Rs 80 lakh. Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar said Sheopur would be made a leading district of the state. State BJP president VD Sharma said that state government was making tireless efforts for development.

FPJ Shorts
IITians Truly Humble Or Just Hiding Behind Modesty? Debate Erupts Over IIT Graduates' Humility After Viral X Post
IITians Truly Humble Or Just Hiding Behind Modesty? Debate Erupts Over IIT Graduates' Humility After Viral X Post
Rate Cut With 7% Of Growth Never Happened In India Or Globally: SBI
Rate Cut With 7% Of Growth Never Happened In India Or Globally: SBI
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani Mourns Loss Of My 'Dear Friend, Ratan Tata'
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani Mourns Loss Of My 'Dear Friend, Ratan Tata'
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Predicts Rainfall In Parts Maharashtra
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Predicts Rainfall In Parts Maharashtra

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Updates: Lokayukta Police Trap Sarpanch For Taking ₹ 20,000 Bribe; Mauganj MLA Pradeep Patel...

MP Updates: Lokayukta Police Trap Sarpanch For Taking ₹ 20,000 Bribe; Mauganj MLA Pradeep Patel...

MP Government Schools: Halfway Into Session, Students Still Waiting For Uniform Funds

MP Government Schools: Halfway Into Session, Students Still Waiting For Uniform Funds

Bhopal Crime Round-Up: Woman Seeking Divorce Raped By Hubby, Held; 1 Crushed To Death, Driver Flees...

Bhopal Crime Round-Up: Woman Seeking Divorce Raped By Hubby, Held; 1 Crushed To Death, Driver Flees...

Bhopal Cyber Fraud: Residents Left Poorer By ₹13 Lakh In 2 Months

Bhopal Cyber Fraud: Residents Left Poorer By ₹13 Lakh In 2 Months

Madhya Pardesh's First Health ATM Setup At Sanjeevani Clinic In Indore

Madhya Pardesh's First Health ATM Setup At Sanjeevani Clinic In Indore