Pontoon Bridge Over Chambal River In Veerpur Soon: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said no stone would be left unturned for development of Veerpur in Sheopur district. A pontoon bridge will be constructed from Nandi village to Gavghat over Chambal river. This will increase the transportation facility till Rajasthan’s Karoli Mata temple and Sawai Madhopur.

He was addressing the joint Forest Management Committees training and awareness convention in Veerpur on Wednesday. He also dedicated and laid foundation stones of different public welfare works worth Rs 57 crore. He stated that a college would be opened in Veerpur and community health centre would be upgraded.

Likewise, hospital too will be upgraded. State government is committed to developing forest areas as people living in forest areas maintain balance with nature. He asked Sheopur collector to speed up the work of preparation and distribution of tribal certificates.

He distributed school bags to 13,700 children of Van Samiti members. The overall cost of bags is Rs 80 lakh. Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar said Sheopur would be made a leading district of the state. State BJP president VD Sharma said that state government was making tireless efforts for development.