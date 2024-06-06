MP: UAE Government Imposes New Travel Rules For Passengers Flying To Dubai-Sharjah From Indore Airport | Freepik- Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Airport in Madhya Pradesh has introduced a new condition for travelers heading to Dubai-Sharjah. This decision comes from the UAE government, stating that travelers must have a confirmed return ticket when departing from Indore Airport. This guideline applies specifically to tourists on tourist visas.

Indore the only option to fly to Dubai-Sharjah

According to information, the people who wish to go to the UAE have only one option to fly from Indore Airport. Flights to Dubai-Sharjah operate only on Thursdays which depart and return on the same night.

UAE government's stand against illegal tourist visas

In fact, the UAE government has tightened regulations on individuals residing illegally in Sharjah and Dubai. Presently, obtaining a tourist visa costs around 5k to 6k rupees, and many travelers from India allegedly use tourist visas to work there illegally.

Officials from the Madhya Pradesh Travel Agents Association suggest that these guidelines won't affect regular tourists as they typically adhere to the specified conditions.

Key points from the UAE government's guidelines include:

Passports must have a validity of at least six months from the date of departure.

Presenting a confirmed return ticket upon departure from the airport is mandatory.

Booking confirmation from any hotel for the stay is required.

Travelers must possess sufficient funds or a credit card for expenses in the UAE.