MP Weather Updates: Mixed Weather Forecast Till Weekend; Monsoon Expected To Arrive By June 15 | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state is witnessing two shades of weather, with rainfall accompanying the heat in early June. The Meteorological Department has forecasted heatwaves, gusty winds along with rain in different parts of Madhya Pradesh for Thursday. An ‘Orange’ and ‘Yellow’ alert has been issued for 31 districts including Bhopal and Indore.

According to IMD Bhopal scientist Arun Sharma, the ongoing spell of gusty winds and rain in the state is due to western disturbances, cyclonic circulation, and the passage of a trough line. Due to the same, some districts are also experiencing the impact of heatwaves.

This weather pattern is expected to continue in the coming days. Moreover, the monsoon is steadily progressing, raising the probabilities of its timely arrival in Madhya Pradesh.

Temperatures expected on Thursday

Weather trends

Over the past three days, many cities have experienced scorching heat during the day and gusty winds with rain in the evenings. On Wednesday, there was light rainfall in Bhopal, causing temperatures to drop by about 4.5 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, places like Prithvipur and Rewa saw temperatures soaring above 45 degrees Celsius.

Wednesday also brought a change in weather across Madhya Pradesh, with temperatures fluctuating significantly in many cities.