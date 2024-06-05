World Environment Day: Over 700 Saplings Planted At Crematorium In Last 10 Years In MP Village Gives It A Green Makeover

Picasa

BHIKANGAON (Madhya Pradesh): The vast barren swathes of land of a Hindu crematorium on the outskirts of the Bhikangaon have blossomed into a green haven. In the past 10 years, over 700 trees have flourished under the community's care, with assistance from Pipliya Bujurg gram panchayat, municipal council and public representatives.

Committee chairman Shiv Sharma highlighted that a dry and denuded patch of forest 10 years ago, today it's home to about 700 trees consisting of indigenous and ayurvedic herbs like amla, mango, phasi, guava, jackfruit, red sandalwood, rudraksha, patharchatta, harjod, coconut, giloy, reetha, black dhatura, rose, hibiscus, night queen, mogra, jasmine, madhumalati and amongst others.

Social workers Dinesh Bajaj, Krishna Aggarwal, Ashok Aggarwal and Suresh Aggarwal said that with the help of government and public support, Muktidham has been transformed into a lush green and serene cover.

Muktidham now boasts fully-equipped crematoriums, steel biers and ritualistic amenities, ensuring dignified final rites for departed souls. The consecration of the Mahakal temple six years ago has attracted devout worshippers seeking spiritual solace and liberation for their departed loved ones. Temple priest Raju Nath Jogi underscores the significance of special events, drawing large congregations during Mahashivratri and Shravan month.

Council president Poonam Jaiswal affirms the council's role in facilitating cremation services and the issuance of death certificates at Muktidham. It stands as a living testament to the power of collective action, offering solace, serenity and salvation.