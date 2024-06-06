 Heartwarming! Gwalior Police Assists Distressed Nepali Youth Reunite With Family; Elated Youth Bid Goodbye Saying ‘I Go To Home’
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 05:58 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior police helped a Nepali youth find his family! 

In a heartwarming gesture, Gwalior SDOP Santosh Patelfacilitated the reunion of a distressed youth with his family in Nepal, showcasing a necessary community service.

The incident unfolded when a distressed young man was found in the village of Sonpura, sobbing and unable to provide his identity. Acting swiftly on the matter, local residents informed the police who then coordinated with the authorities to assist the youth.

Meanwhile, police made efforts to find the youth's residence, the youth was temporarily housed in the Gwalior Swarg Seva Sadan ashram, where he was being taken care of.

After much compassionate conversations and assistance, the youth was able to reveal that he hailed from Nepal.

Youth said ‘I go to home’ after seeing family 

SDOP Santosh Patel contacted the Nepalese embassy and informed the youth's brother, Baishakhi Lodhi, of his whereabouts. Fifteen days later, Baishakhi arrived in Gwalior to take his brother home.

Overwhelmed with joy upon seeing his family, the youth, named Akash Lodhi, expressed his gratitude and said ‘I go to home’. With smiles on their faces, Akash, accompanied by his brother and cousin, embarked on their journey back to Nepal.

SDOP Santosh Patel is famous on social media for his compassionate deeds. His swift action and dedication to humanitarian efforts have once again brought him appreciation on social media platforms.

