MP: Two Teachers Killed, One Critical After Car Hits Their Bike Head On In Morena

MP: Two Teachers Killed In A Road Accident In Morena | Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Two teachers died while one was critical after a car hit their bike at Ramdin village of Morena district on Wednesday. The trio were returning from school on a bike when a speeding car hit them.

According to information, the incident pertains to Khod of Ramdin village under Nagar police station area. The three teachers Shivkumar Tomar Janakpur Rajodha, Krishna Bihari Choubey resident Konthar Kalan and Deendayal Tyagi resident of Dhaulpur, posted at Government CM Rise School located in Rajodha village of Nagra police station area,were returning from work on Wednesday evening. Suddenly, a speeding Swift collided into their bike head on.

Two of them died on the spot, while one was critically injured.

Seeing the accident and bodies lying in blood, the local villagers reached the spot and informed the police. As soon the police received the news, they rushed to the spot. However, by then the car driver had already fled the spot. The dead bodies have been sent to Porsa Hospital for post-mortem.

Police have registered a case of accidental murder against the car driver. In this case, ASP Arvind Thakur said that all three were going home after school closure, when suddenly a negligent drive rammed his car into their bike. The accident was so intense that two people died on the spot while the third teacher sustained severe injuries and has been referred to Gwalior hospital for medical treatment.

