MP: Two Robbed Of ₹53,000 By Bike-Borne Miscreants

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Two collection agents of a finance group were robbed of Rs 53,000 cash by bike-borne miscreants near Mafipura village under Tirla block of Dhar district on Thursday night.

According to police, Vijay Singh Vishwakarma of Ashta worked as collection agent of a local finance company at Trimurthi Colony.

The company used to provide loans to marginalized people in rural areas and later recover the amount through its employees. On Thursday night, Vijay Singh and collection agent Aman were returning to Dhar after collecting loan in Tirla region.

The duo was intercepted by bike-borne miscreants near Mafipura village. They snatched a bag containing Rs 53,321 in cash, along with a tablet, various loan papers and relevant documents. The miscreants threatened the duo of dire consequences before fleeing the scene.

Following preliminary investigation, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and started investigation. Police teams were dispatched to the site for thorough investigation. The victim were targeted at remote place and it is possible that the miscreants were aware of the routine of the victims said police.

The police station in-charge, Magan Singh Katara, stated that concerted efforts were being made to swiftly apprehend the culprits involved in the incident.