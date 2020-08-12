MP Truckers' Strike: Under pressure from strikers, transport minister Govind Singh Rajput agrees to meet association members

Indore: Even as transporters’ strike entered the second day on Wednesday, transport minister assured the protestors of a meeting and said he would extend his support in resolving their problems.
President of Indore Truck Operators and Transport Association (ITOTA), CL Mukati, said transport minister, Govind Singh Rajput, called all heads of the transport associations of MP to Sagar city.
Mukati said the strike will end as said on its third day and transporters will be back in business from August 13.
“We will discuss our problems and issues with the minister and hope that our issues are resolved. In case, the minister has no formula for us, we may go in for another round of strike and press harder for our demands.” said Mukati.
Earlier, a three-day strike was declared by all transport associations of MP and a few petrol pumps’ associations in protest against the consistent hike in fuel prices, as well as increase in the taxes on transportation.
The association members had also claimed that around 6.50 lakh commercial vehicles were taken off the roads for three days in the entire state due to which the MP government incurred a loss of Rs 400 crore daily.
On the first day of the strike, members of petrol and diesel pumps’ associations joined the chorus and downed the shutters of petrol pumps at many places in the state.
On the second day of the strike, a memorandum was given to officials at check checkpoints. Also, to mark their protest, truckers blew horns for a minute.
On the third day of strike, all members of different transport associations in all the 52 districts of MP submitted a memorandum to the officials at the transport offices in their respective districts. After all this, the transport minister called the association heads to meet him.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)