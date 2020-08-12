MP Truckers' Strike: Under pressure from strikers, transport minister Govind Singh Rajput agrees to meet association members

Indore: Even as transporters’ strike entered the second day on Wednesday, transport minister assured the protestors of a meeting and said he would extend his support in resolving their problems.

President of Indore Truck Operators and Transport Association (ITOTA), CL Mukati, said transport minister, Govind Singh Rajput, called all heads of the transport associations of MP to Sagar city.

Mukati said the strike will end as said on its third day and transporters will be back in business from August 13.

“We will discuss our problems and issues with the minister and hope that our issues are resolved. In case, the minister has no formula for us, we may go in for another round of strike and press harder for our demands.” said Mukati.



Earlier, a three-day strike was declared by all transport associations of MP and a few petrol pumps’ associations in protest against the consistent hike in fuel prices, as well as increase in the taxes on transportation.



